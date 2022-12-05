NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $265.49 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

