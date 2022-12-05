NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 255 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

