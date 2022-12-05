NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 86,057 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.15 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11.

