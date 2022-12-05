NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $150.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

