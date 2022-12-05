Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

IFF opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

