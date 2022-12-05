Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $336.00 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $338.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 161.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average of $256.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

