NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $389,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

