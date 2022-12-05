Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.



