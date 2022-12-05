Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 103 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $235.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.