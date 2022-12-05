NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $82,000.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

