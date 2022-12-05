Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

AIRC opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

