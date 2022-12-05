Quantbot Technologies LP Has $774,000 Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $35.03 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.17.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.