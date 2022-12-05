Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 673 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

