Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $222.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

