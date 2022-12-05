Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

NYSE ANET opened at $135.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.