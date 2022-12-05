Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $141.42 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.33.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

