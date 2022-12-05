Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

