Newmont Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Newmont has raised its dividend by an average of 57.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 121.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

