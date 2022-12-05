Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
