Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

