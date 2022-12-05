Contrasting Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ready Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ready Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.28 -$26.22 million $0.19 10.16 Ready Capital $403.50 million 3.63 $157.74 million $2.29 5.78

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 7.33% 38.18% 2.78% Ready Capital 40.27% 12.46% 1.87%

Summary

Ready Capital beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC, acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC, originates residential mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

