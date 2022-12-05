Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Global Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 309.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $9.54 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
