Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Global Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 309.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $9.54 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:RGT Get Rating ) by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

