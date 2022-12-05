Regions Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of RF opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,172,000 after acquiring an additional 717,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,618,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,319 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

