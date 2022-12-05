Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PDO stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
