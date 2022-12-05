Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDO stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

