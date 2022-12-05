Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Aptiv 2.21% 9.06% 3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 5.88 Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.80 $590.00 million $1.15 90.20

This table compares Cepton and Aptiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cepton has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cepton and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aptiv 1 2 12 0 2.73

Cepton currently has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 489.54%. Aptiv has a consensus target price of $139.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Aptiv.

Summary

Aptiv beats Cepton on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segments consists of vehicle technology and systems integration expertise in advanced safety, user experience and connectivity, and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

