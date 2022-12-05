Critical Survey: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.55%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

This table compares TeraWulf and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 8.51 N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

