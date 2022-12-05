PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PHK opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.