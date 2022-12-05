PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PHK opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.