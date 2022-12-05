Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

TSE:MFI opened at C$25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$18.85 and a one year high of C$32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 634.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFI. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,243.21. Also, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total value of C$502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,372 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,637.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

