Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Dividend of $1.25 on December 22nd

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

