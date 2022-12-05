OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

