OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
OTC Markets Group Stock Performance
OTC Markets Group stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.
About OTC Markets Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.