Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.19

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $165.83 million and $13.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.50 or 0.07484463 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

