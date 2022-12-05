EOS Price Hits $0.95 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $83.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009607 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024669 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005941 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,080,018 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
