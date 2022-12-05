Neo (NEO) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Neo has a market cap of $494.36 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00040489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.16 or 0.06142813 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00507343 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.61 or 0.30591602 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
