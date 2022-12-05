Axie Infinity Price Hits $8.16 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.16 or 0.00047164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $815.18 million and approximately $301.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.05 or 0.99988029 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00242677 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003665 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.1819804 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $60,775,663.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.