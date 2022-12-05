Toromont Industries Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
TSE:TIH opened at C$103.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.31. The company has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,229,958. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,190 over the last ninety days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
