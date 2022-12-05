Proximus PLC (BGAOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 27th

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Proximus Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $2.10 on Monday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGAOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.33) to €13.30 ($13.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Proximus from €21.50 ($22.16) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

