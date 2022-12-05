Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.02 or 0.00115644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $117.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00481120 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022258 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002667 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00834230 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00666577 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005792 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00246510 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00270573 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
