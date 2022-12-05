Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.77% of Urban Edge Properties worth $85,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,638 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

