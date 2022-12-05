Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 108.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

