GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 1.9 %

ICLTF opened at 1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.25. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of 0.99 and a 1 year high of 1.99.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.