GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ICLTF opened at 1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.25. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of 0.99 and a 1 year high of 1.99.
