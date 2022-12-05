Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Short Interest Update

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Price Performance

Shares of HUMDF opened at 0.45 on Monday. Hua Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 8.00 to 3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treatment of T2D.

