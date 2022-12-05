Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Arconic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

