Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ARNC stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Arconic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
