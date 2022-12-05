Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $136.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.