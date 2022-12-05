Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $88,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

