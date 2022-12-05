United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.89.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

UTHR opened at $278.55 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $179,392.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

