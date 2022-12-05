DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
DLH Stock Performance
NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. DLH has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
