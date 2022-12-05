Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.04% of Portland General Electric worth $87,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

