Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $86.86 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $86,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.61 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

