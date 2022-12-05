Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 11.2%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Geox Stock Performance
Shares of GXSBF opened at $1.13 on Monday. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.
About Geox
