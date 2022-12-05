Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 11.2%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Geox Stock Performance

Shares of GXSBF opened at $1.13 on Monday. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

