Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Decreases By 11.1%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATLCL opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

