Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Declines By 11.2%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 508.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth $113,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ANVS opened at $12.50 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

